RJD's Tejashwi Yadav 'saddened' By Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra's 'Bihari Gunda' Quip

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey stated on Thursday, July 29, that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "allergic" to Hindi-speaking people and TMC leader Mahua Moitra calling him a "Bihari gunda" is an insult to Bihar's pride. In response to this, Bihar leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that if someone has uttered such a thing, it is sad. It is necessary to refrain from making such remarks.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is saddening if someone has said such a thing. One must refrain from making such comments."

It is saddening if someone has said such a thing. One must refrain from making such comments: Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav on BJP's Nishikant Dubey's claim that Mahua Mitra called him 'Bihari gunda'

This comes a day after Dubey, a member of the Parliament from Jharkhand's Godda parliamentary constituency, said TMC MP Mahua Moitra labelled him a "Bihari gunda" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday.

Nishikant Dubey stated, "TMC is allergic to all the Hindi-speaking people that's why they called me 'Bihari Gunda'. This is an attack on Bihar's pride. I have submitted all the facts to the Speaker. She (Mahua Moitra) should apologise."

"Trinamool Congress has abused the entire Hindi-speaking people along with Bihar by using the word Bihari Gunda. Mamata Banerjee ji, this abuse by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has brought your party's hatred towards north Indians, especially the Hindi-speaking people, in front of the country," Dubey wrote on Twitter.

Mahua Moitra, on the other hand, has refuted the accusation, claiming that she was accused of using the slur during a meeting that never happened and at which Dubey was not present.

Meanwhile, Moitra too took to Twitter tagging Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram and Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Nadimul Haque and wrote, "Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!! Check attendance sheet!"

There were insufficient members to hold a meeting of the committee to investigate the Pegasus issue, which involves allegations of Israeli Pegasus spyware being used to snoop on opposition politicians, two Union Ministers, and 40 journalists.

