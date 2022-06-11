RS Polls: Congress Swipes At BJP Post Win In Rajasthan; 'Win Against Money, Muscle Power'

As Congress won three seats in Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress general secretary and the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP and said that this is the defeat of the powers who wanted to trade Rajasthan's self-respect in the vote market, disrupt the democratically elected state government and run a bulldozer on democracy. It's important to note that Congress on June 10 won three of their seats in Rajasthan.

Lashing out at the BJP, Surjewala said, "This is the defeat of those powers who wanted to buy Rajasthan's self-respect in vote market, disrupt current state govt, run a bulldozer on democracy, defeat a majority govt. The people of Rajasthan have shown truth has triumphed, whereas money & muscle power, income tax, ED, black money lost."

3 Congress leaders win Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Congress won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The BJP won the fourth seat.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted and said, "The success of Congress candidates on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I heartily congratulate all the three newly elected MPs, Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala."

The BJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari also won after getting 43 votes. Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said, "I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes."

By the afternoon of June 10, all the 200 MLAs had casted their votes for the RS elections. As far as the composition and number of the MLAs present in the assembly is concerned, Congress had 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 3, and the CPI and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), two each.

BJP wins three seats in Karnataka; Congress 1

BJP triumphed in all the three seats in Karnataka with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya emerging victorious. The Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh also won. Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan and JD (S) candidate Kupendra Reddy lost after not getting the required numbers.

