RS Prasad Assures Govt Support In Sushant's Case After Disha Salian Death Probe Reopens

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father reiterated his demand for justice, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday revealed that no closure report was submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while investigating the death case of the late actor. However, Prasad further assured the government's assistance if the case gets reinvestigated.

"No closure report was done by the CBI. There are still many questions being raised regarding the death of Sushant. If the matter has again come to the light, the government will definately help in the investigation," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad's statement came after Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh hailed the Maharashtra government's decision of reopening the Disha Salian death case. Notably, Disha Salian was Sushant's manager. She died reportedly a few days before, actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide.

'We deserve to know the truth': Sushant Singh Rajput's father

Hailing the Maharashtra government's announcement to reopen the death case of Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said that the decision should have been taken long back. He further stated that he has "full faith" in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

"It should have happened long back. The then government did not do it. But it is good they are doing it now," the late actor's father said.

'It was not a suicide,' claims the mortuary attendant

Making a huge claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the attendant of the mortuary, Roop Kumar Shah, where the post-mortem of the late actor was conducted, reiterated that it was not a suicide case. Stating that Sushant was murdered, Shah said that there were multiple marks on the actor's body which was surprising as it was reported that he died by suicide.

"When the body came, there was a bit of a delay because of the paperwork. I was told that it was a VIP body. Even I got curious, thinking that it may be of a politician, but when we opened the body on the table, it struck us that it is of Sushant Singh Rajput, the hero. When we saw the body, it looked different from that of the body of a person who has committed suicide. I and my colleagues had a discussion on how they were claiming it to be a suicide by hanging but it was a murder, after a lot of torture," the mortuary attendant said while speaking to Republic.