RSS-affiliate BKS Urges Centre To Address 'misgivings Of The Farmers' Amid Protests

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevan Sangh (RSS) has urged the farmers to not fall pray to the plot orchestrated by the political parties while also stating that the Centre must resolve issues raised by farmers regarding the three agriculture laws through dialogue.

The BKS leaders said they do not support the use of force or violence against the farmers. BKS leaders have advised the Centre to hold talks with the protesting farmers at the earliest or else their agitation will be hijacked by the political parties.

"We are awaiting talks with the government scheduled for December 3, for taking any decision on this. On December 3 the government has called all agitating farmers unions for talks. Pending the outcome of this meeting, the BKS will take a decision on the issue," BKS organizing secretary Dinesh Kulkarni told ANI.

The organisation is also mulling on organising a national meet of its representatives to discuss the situation in case the government refuses to accept the demands of the farmers including the issue of the MSP.

"The Centre should aim to resolve the issues being faced by farmers. The misgivings of the farmers need to be addressed. Unless this is done effectively, we think that there is a danger that the protests might be taken over by political parties for their ulterior motives," one of the BKS leaders said while adding that the ongoing agitation seemed to be fuelled by political motives which is why his organisation did not join the protest.

READ | Punjab CM Welcomes Move Allowing Farmers To Protest In Delhi, Urges Centre To Hold Talks

READ | AAP Makes Food, Water Arrangements For Farmers' Protest At Nirankari Ground In Delhi

'State farm bills more damaging'

Mohini Mohan Mishra, National Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said that nearly 25,000 farmers had sent the proposal to the prime minister while adding that the laws have been made for traders saying they'll eventually benefit farmers.

"If govt has brought laws to support farmers, we welcome it. However, there are drawbacks," he said.

Speaking on the bills passed by Punjab and Rajasthan to negate the laws passed in the Parliament, Mishra contended that the state bills are more damaging in nature, while adding that Punjab's bill recommends tax inside and outside the mandi as against the Centre's laws which does not require farmers to pay Mandi tax if they are selling outside APMCs.

The Centre has held discussion with the farmers on two occasions earlier and is scheduled to hear them again on December 3. Meanwhile, the protestors who clashed with the Haryana Police on the Delhi-Haryana border have been allowed to enter Delhi to stage their protest after much chaos that saw the use of tear gas and water cannons by the police to control the mob while the protestors uprooted police barricades and resorted to stone-pelting. Union Agricultural Minister has assured that discussion will take place and the government is ready to listen to what the farmers have to say.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Farmers' Protest: AAP Govt Refuses To Let Delhi Police Use Stadiums As Temporary Jails