RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Volunteers In Ahmedabad

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering of volunteers of the organisation at an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Friday, an RSS functionary has said. An estimated 15,000 volunteers will gather for the event, "Samajshakti Sangam (confluence of social power)", which is being organised in the run-up to the Nagpur-headquartered RSS' centenary celebrations in 2025, he said.

The programme is being organised at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground, where RSS 'sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat will address the volunteers in the evening, said the functionary. "A self-respecting, self-reliant, powerful India is the dream of all of us. To realise this dream, the creation of a disciplined organised society is imperative, for which the RSS is constantly working. At the same time, the motivational support of 'sajjan shakti' is vital for the success of the nation's work," the Karnavati (Ahmedabad) unit of the RSS has said in its invite for the event.