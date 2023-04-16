Last Updated:

RSS Holds Massive Rallies Across 45 Places In TN; Big Show Of Strength In DMK-led State

RSS members carried out huge route marches across 45 locations in Tamil Nadu with drums after the Supreme Court dismissed Stalin govt's plea against it.

Harsh Vardhan
Tamil Nadu

The RSS members were seen marching with drums through their planned routes with heavy security deployed to maintain peace; Image: ANI


Cadres of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on April 16, carried out huge marches across 45 locations in Tamil Nadu. The RSS members were seen marching with drums through their planned routes with heavy security deployed to maintain peace in the state.

According to an RSS spokesperson, the marches have been planned through Chennai, Vellore, Hosur, Salem, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Palladam, Karur, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai.

A 5-km march was carried out in the Korattur area of Chennai and it saw the participation of DL Murugan, the Union MoS for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting with RSS cadres and hundreds of police personnel have been deployed across all the aforementioned locations to ensure the maintenance of law and order. 

RSS wins battle against MK Stalin's government

The RSS finally received the permit to hold the rallies in the state after a tough battle with DMK and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. On April 11, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing RSS to hold marches in the state and dismissed the appeals of the Tamil Nadu government.

In its petition, the state government said that RSS marches could get difficult to manage and result in instability and it denied permission for the marches even after the Madras HC suggested organising the event in closed premises. 

When the matter reached the apex court, a bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said, "All special leave petitions are dismissed" and granted the RSS permission for the rallies. 

