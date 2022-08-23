A row erupted on Monday after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accompanied Bihar minority minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri inside the garbh griha of Anchient Vishnupad Temple in Bodh Gaya. While the entry of non-Hindus inside the temple is not permitted, Mohammad Israid Mansuri, who holds the portfolio of Information and Technology, entered the temple Sanctum Sanctorum along with the Chief Minister.

Videos and photographs surfaced as evidence of Mansuri standing beside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the garbh griha. The entry of a Muslim leader into the Vishnupad temple stoked emotions as many people took to social media to criticize the Bihar CM.

Speaking to the media, Mohammad Israil Mansuri accepted having visited the temple along with Nitish Kumar. Mansuri said, “It is just a coincidence that I entered the 'Sanctum Sanctorum' of Vishnupad temple with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

Meanwhile, Vishnupad temple secretary Gajadhar Lal Pathak said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the temple along with Muslim minister Mansuri which is against our law. It is clearly written that a non-Muslim is not allowed inside the temple premises. Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. He should apologise to everyone, further action will be after meeting with temple committees.

Taking an opportunity to hit back at its former alliance partner JD(U), BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul said that the Mansuri should immediately resign for violating the rules of a holy structure. Nitish Kumar has committed a sin by allowing a Muslim to enter the temple.

It is pertinent to mention that Nitish Kumar on August 9 snapped ties with the BJP after five years of alliance and once again joined hands with the RJ-led Mahagatbandhan which was formed in 2015. Kumar snapped ties with the Mahagathandhan in 2017 and later joined hands with the BJP after a gap of four years. After Kumar left BJP once again to join the Mahagatbandhan, the BJP upped the ante against its former ally on several issues.

Image: RepublicWorld