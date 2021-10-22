The rift in Congress' Rajasthan unit resurfaced after former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot demanded Cabinet expansion at a public event in Jaipur district on Wednesday. Unveiling a statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Chaksu, he called upon the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state to give more representation to Dalits in political appointments. For instance, he contended that another Dalit Minister should be appointed in place of ex-Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanwar Lal Meghwal who passed away in November 2020.

Intriguingly, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra and CM Ashok Gehlot stayed away from this event despite being invited by key Pilot aide Ved Prakash Solanki. Speculation has been rife that the differences between Gehlot and the Pilot camp continue as the former is not ready to reshuffle his Cabinet. However, the two leaders put on a united front by travelling in the same helicopter for campaigning for the Assembly bypolls.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot remarked, "Today, we have our government. I am confident that we will give representation to our Dalit brothers and sisters wherever it is possible. There is reservation in the country whereby (Dalits) get elected as MLAs and MPs. But it is our responsibility to strengthen them. In Rajasthan, the late Meghwal Sahab worked in the Congress party with us for a long time. Today, I remember him. When I was the state president, Bhanwar Lal Meghwal was the senior vice president and he raised the voice of the Dalits effectively. I want to pay homage to him."

"A long time has elapsed since he passed away. He was a Cabinet Minister in our government. That position is vacant after he passed away. I am confident that AICC and the government will make a person from the Dalit community a Cabinet Minister," he added.

Resentment in the Sachin Pilot camp

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

In the last week of July, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023. Speaking to the media on July 30, he even made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway. As per sources, the Congress top brass has been unable to convince the Chief Minister to replace the underperforming Ministers with the legislators belonging to the camp of the ex-Deputy CM.