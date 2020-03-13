Sachin Pilot Glad About Father-in-law Farooq Abdullah's Release; Hopes Omar & Mufti Follow

Expressing joy at the release of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, his son-in-law and Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, on Friday, took to twitter had said he was glad to hear the news of the release of the former CM. He hoped that other former Chief Ministers detained in J&K should also be released soon. Incidentally, Pilot's wife - Sara Abdullah Pilot has moved the Supreme Court challenging her brother Omar Abdullah's detention under the stringent PSA - the hearing is slated for next week.

WATCH: 'I'm free,' says Farooq Abdullah in first statement after coming out of detention

Sachin Pilot on Farooq Abdullah's release

Glad to hear the news of the release of Former CM #FarooqAbdullah ji.

I hope that other former Chief Ministers detained in J&K are also released soon. pic.twitter.com/swi9PjFDgu — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 13, 2020

Sara Pilot takes over Omar Abdullah's Twitter account on his 50th birthday

Farooq Abdullah's release

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of National Conference chief and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah. He then came to his terrace at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, and spoke to media, stating that he is free now. The former Chief Minister of J&K thanked the people of the state and the country for standing by his side and wished that the people of his state will be free soon but refused to comment on political affairs till all the J&K leaders including his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is released.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of Jammu Kashmir, posted a letter on Twitter on Friday, stating the government order. The order said that the government has decided to revoke the PSA imposed on senior Abdullah with immediate effect. Abdullah and other J&K leaders were placed under preventive detention on August 5 last year ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state - which was extended for three more months on December 16.

Altaf Bukhari launches 'J&K Apni party'; demands statehood & domicile rights for Kashmir

Kashmir leaders in detention

Earlier on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Apart from the above-mentioned leaders, Shah Faesel, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Sarah Madni have been detained under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu-Kashmir administration since August 5. Meanwhile, ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari along with 40 other leaders has launched Kashmir's new political front 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party', accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre.

MASSIVE: J&K government revokes Farooq Abdullah's detention order with immediate effect