Amarinder Singh Should Release Data Or Apologize For His 11 Lakh Jobs' Claim, Demands SAD

On Thursday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) attacked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his claim that he provided "11 lakh jobs" to the youth of Punjab, asking him to release the data to prove his claim. Amarinder Singh while addressing a rally for a Congress party member in New Delhi had stated that his Congress government unlike the AAP or the BJP had tackled unemployment by providing jobs to 11 lakh youth of Punjab.

"Now that the chief minister had recuperated sufficiently after a one day campaign in Delhi, he should release the data of eleven lakh jobs which had been given to youth in Punjab so that he could be felicitated appropriately," said SAD's Mahender Singh Grewal.

'Mouthing lies for political gains'

The former Minister stated, "Forget creating new jobs, the government has failed to fill up more than 50,000 vacancies which have been created in the last three years. It has also refused to regularize 27,000 contractual employees." Grewal asked the Punjab CM that if he cannot prove his claim of providing jobs then he should apologize to the youth of Punjab for "mouthing lies in Delhi for petty political gains."

'Youth, farmers demoralized'

Grewal also asked the Punjab CM to disclose why his government had failed to implement Rs 2,500 per month unemployment allowance which had been promised to youths while campaigning in Delhi. "It is a fact that after farmers the youth have also got demoralised by the CM's failure to fulfil the ghar ghar naukari promise."

"Youth have started boycotting the Rozgar Melas of the Congress government because they are being offered jobs even below the prescribed daily wage. There have been instances where not one youth has come forward to participate in the Rozgar Melas," he informed.

(With Agency Inputs)