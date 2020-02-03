Amarinder Singh Calls Kejriwal 'shifty Character', Accuses BJP Of Polarising Delhi Polls

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took potshots at Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal asking him what he has done for the city apart from giving 'freebies'. He also called the AAP leader a "shifty character" who had "mastered the art of deceit and lies to mislead people".

While campaigning for Congress candidate Surinder Setia in Delhi's Hari Nagar, he stated that Kejriwal's achievements are just limited to providing "free electricity" and setting up of "mohalla clinics'". He stated that apart from freebies, the AAP Chief has done nothing solid for the development of the city or for creating employment opportunities for the youth.

'Trying to win on Shaheen Bagh'

The Punjab CM also raised allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that they were trying to "polarise" elections by "turning the entire country into Shaheen Bagh". He alleged that both the AAP and the BJP were trying to milk the Shaheen Bagh protests and polarise the voters as a result of which no focus was being placed on the development of the National capital. He stated that it was only the Congress that could unite the nation and focus on the development of the city. He stated that while BJP was engaging in 'divisive politics' the Congress was "uniting the nation".

Delhi elections

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, the name of Manoj Tiwari has been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated that in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face.

(With Agency Inputs)