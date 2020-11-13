SAD Slams Centre Over Inconclusive Talks With Farmer Unions, Demands Repeal Of Farm Laws

SAD leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday slammed the Centre for its inconclusive talks with representatives of farmer unions from Punjab. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal met them at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital to discuss demands such as the repeal of the three farm laws and statutory backing for Minimum Support Price. She lamented that the farm organizations had to return empty-handed on the eve of Diwali.

She called upon the Punjab government and the Centre to speedily resolve pending issues such as repealing the agrarian laws and restarting freight train services to the state. It is pertinent to note that Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the Union government's decision to go table the farm bills in the Parliament for passage. During the meeting, Tomar assured the farmers from Punjab that the mandi system in the state and MSP procurement will continue. He informed the media that the third round of discussions with the farmer unions will take place soon.

Farmers let down by GoI yet again! Called for talks for the 2nd time, farmer orgs went to Delhi hoping anti-farmer laws would be repealed finally. Sad they had to return empty handed

on the eve of #Diwali — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 13, 2020

Read: Congress Takes Out Tractor Rally In Jammu Against Farm Laws, New Land Legislations

Centre & State govts should not waste more time & should solve all issues including repealing the Agri laws & restarting freight train services to #Punjab. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 13, 2020

Read: 'Admit Congress Made A Mistake In 2019': Nadda Slams Punjab CM's Opposition To Farm Laws

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm legislation despite being petitioned by Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress(M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP. The opposition has raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

Read: Amid Price Rise Of Essential Items, WB CM Mamata Urges Centre To Intervene; Slams Farm Law