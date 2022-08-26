Minutes after Congress leader and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions, including the primary membership of the party, J&K leader Omar Abdullah reacted by saying that it’s sad and quite scary to see the grand old party of India implode.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah wrote, "Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading. It’s sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode. (sic)"

Calling Azad's resignation 'unfortunate', the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said, "Indeed he was not well, but doesn't seem like he left the party due to health issues."

In view of top leaders leaving the grand old party, the National Conference president asked the party to work towards bringing back all its pivotal leaders as the country needs a strong Opposition.

Azad blames Rahul Gandhi for Congress' defeat

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in a major blow to the grand old party on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. Announcing his resignation, Azad, in his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, called out Rahul Gandhi for "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In his five-page long resignation letter, the senior J&K politician praised party chief Sonia Gandhi and blamed her son Rahul Gandhi for the party's continuous defeat. He also specified that Congress' defeat in the 2014 general elections was a turning point for the party. It is since then that party is struggling to make a comeback.

"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013, when he was appointed the vice-president of Congress, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad wrote in his letter.

Further slamming Rahul Gandhi for his childishness, the ex-J&K CM said that his childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and the government of India. "Under your stewardship since 2014 and subsequently that of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections in a humiliating manner," he added.

Azad's long dissatisfaction with Congress

In August 2020, Ghulam Nabi Azad along with other 22 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi regarding the uncertainty in the party over the leadership and the growing drift. The letter written earlier reportedly mentioned many suggestions, including the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters. the letter also mentioned conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.

Notably, the ex-J&K Chief Minister also faced backlash for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his works in February 2021. Also, speculations of Azad getting close to the ruling regime grew soon after he received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs in March this year.