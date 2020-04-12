Salaries, Allowances Of Uttarakhand MLAs Reduced By 30 Pc In View Of COVID-19 Pandemic

In order to fight the coronavirus in the state, salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances have been reduced by 30 per cent. In order to fight the coronavirus in the state, salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances have been reduced by 30 per cent.

"Salaries of Uttarakhand MLAs and their constituency and secretarial allowances reduced by 30 per cent, after the state cabinet's decision, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," said State Assembly Secretary Jagdish Chandra.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Centre cuts MPs' salary by 30%

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year. Javadekar said that an amendment in this regard will be tabled in Parliament once the House is back in session, but the Ordinance, which temporarily allows the law to take effect for six months, kicks into effect the change.

Moreover, the Modi Cabinet approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years — Rs 7900 crores — will go to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). The CFI is the account of the revenue the Government of India receives — via income tax, Customs, central excise and the non-tax revenue — and the expenses it makes, excluding exceptional items. Essentially, a sum of Rs 500 crore from the Consolidated Fund of India is transferred to the Contingency Fund of India for dealing with any emergency situation.

(with inputs from ANI)