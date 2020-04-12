COVID-19: 15 More Cases Reported From Mumbai's Dharavi Taking Tally To 43

Mumbai's Dharavi area on Sunday reported 15 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the locality to 43, the state health department said. Earlier, four people residing in the area have died due to COVID-19. After the first case was reported from Dharavi, BMC created several containment zones throughout the place, putting thousands of people under restrictions.

Entire Dharavi to be tested

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Asia's biggest slum - Dharavi, the city's Municipal body - BMC, on Saturday, has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of the area, according to ANI. The BMC has roped in a team of 150 doctors to help their workers in the process.

On Thursday, Mumbai's municipal body (BMC) has chalked up a plan to test all 7.5 lakh residents in Dharavi within the next 15 days, as per sources. Dharavi which is one of the listed hotspots in Mumbai also had 10 Markaz attendees stayed in the locality before leaving for Kerala.

Mumbai: Screening of Dharavi residents has begun from today. A team of 150 doctors, from Maharashtra Medical Association, is helping Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers in the process. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9OFwQBAL7y — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Dharavi witnesses 4 deaths

Earlier in the day, an 80 yr old positive patient for COVID-19 hailing from Dr. Baliga Nagar was declared dead today by Kasturba Hospital. On Thursday, a 70-year-old from Kalyanawadi passed away after being infected with COVID-19. The previous fatalities were a 56-year-old male who succumbed to the virus before he could be treated and another woman resident.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 1,761 cases of coronavirus with 208 patients being cured. Out of the total cases, 127 have lost their lives, the data compiled by the Union Health Ministry revealed. The tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases has increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.

