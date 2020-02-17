Salman Khurshid Lauds SC's Decision On Shaheen Bagh Protests; Pitches For Dialogue

Congress leader Salman Khurshid Sunday lauded the Supreme Court's decision to appoint two lawyers to speak to the protesters in Shaheen Bagh. Favoring the decision, Khurshid said that there should always be a dialogue between the protestors and the government.

Speaking to the media, Khurshid said, "I have always been in favour of the fact that there should be a dialogue between the protesters and the government. The SC has appointed two lawyers for this. It is a good thing."

SC's decision

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Monday appointed advocate Sanjay Hegde as an interlocutor to talk to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and try to persuade them on shifting the protest site, while hearing petitions seeking clearance of the Kalindi Kunj road which has remained blocked for over 60 days on account of the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Moreover, the apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such. While Hegde has suggested Justice Kurian Joseph to aide him in the mediation, the court has appointed advocate Sadhna Ramakrishnan as the second interlocutor. The next hearing will be held on Monday.

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, mainly women and children camped on the streets, with the entire matter becoming a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', the Congress and AIMIM have supported the protests - sending their leaders to make speeches against and oftentimes fearmongering over CAA, NRC and NPR.

