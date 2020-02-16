After Shaheen Bagh, Rameswaram Island United Jamath Takes Out Rally Against CAA

With the escalating protests over CAA, Rameswaram Island United Jamath on Sunday organised a protest rally near Pamban Akkalmadam in Rameswaram. Led by Island United Jamat President's I.H.B Rabbani various political parties and communities gathered in large numbers for the rally. This comes at the backdrop of the fresh round of agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after a lull since December, that broke out during a protest in Tamil Nadu on Friday, in which four police personnel and some protesters suffered injuries.

The protesters in Tamil Nadu had accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge. Speaking to ANI, Rabbani said stated the three demands for which they were protesting. He added that they want immediate stringent action against those who thrashed, lathi-charged the protestors.

"We have three demands which we are articulating through this rally. Take back NRC, NPR, and CAA. Second, Kerala Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, all have passed the resolution against it. We also want to condemn the same in Tamil Nadu," he said.

"We want immediate stringent action against those who thrashed, lathi-charged the protestors at Tambaram in Chennai," he added. Parties led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu had also slammed the police for alleged use of force on anti-CAA protesters and sought action against personnel involved in it.

Anti-CAA Protests in Tamil Nadu

Anti-CAA protests by members of the Muslim community continued for the third day on Sunday in the Old Washermanpet area in the city and some other parts of Tamil Nadu. Agitators at Old Washermanpet area raised slogans against CAA and sought its withdrawal during the protest, which was peaceful. "Several Muslim outfits have joined hands and are taking part in the protest today. We seek withdrawal of the CAA..," a protester said.

The state had witnessed a series of protests against CAA by political parties, including the main opposition DMK and Congress, while some Muslim outfits too had hit the streets to register their opposition to the controversial law.

