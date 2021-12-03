Salman Khurshid Schools Prashant Kishor; Says 'Politics Not Only About Winning Elections'

Congress' Salman Khurshid on Friday slammed political strategist Prashant Kishor for his remark that Opposition leadership should be decided "democratically". Calling Kishor's take on democracy curious, Khurshid expressed surprise at him questioning the democratic choice of Congress workers using divinity. Khurshid then in a wild dig at Kishor said 'copy-book wisdom about politics does not factor human conduct'.

'Politics is not ONLY about winning elections. But how does commerce know?' Khurshid wrote on his Twitter handle about Kishor. In a follow-up tweet, the senior Congress leader took the liberty to answer the question, and said, "Lesson for PK (Prashant Kishor): Divinity is about Faith. Democracy is about faith. Other people cannot write the script for democratic choice. If democratic choice is not understood, go back to school and begin afresh. Perhaps differentiating Faith and faith will answer BJP."

Prashant Kishor opines 'let opposition leader be decided democratically'

On Thursday, while acknowledging that the idea which Congress stands for is imperative for a strong opposition, he took a veiled dig at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Pointing out that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had lost over 90% of elections held in the last 10 years, Kishor contended that the leadership of the party was not the "divine right" of any individual. "Let opposition leader be decided democratically," he had written on his Twitter handle.

The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years.



Since the time Trinamool Congress has announced that it was going national, its chief Mamata Banerjee has been hell-bent on uniting the opposition parties in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP. In the past few months, she has made several interstate visits and met leaders like Sonia Gandhi chief of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Unable to visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata met Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Also, she has met Sharad Pawar, the supremo of NCP.

During her Mumbai visit on Wednesday, the TMC supremo underlining that no party can fight the BJP alone urged all to come together and form an alternate front. She, however, ruled out Congress ruling the front. "They cannot take the decision (of forging an alliance). They just waste time and allow BJP to be more and more powerful. And that is the TRP of BJP. We will not allow that. We are watching for 6-8 years. Till somebody is not coming out openly, then somebody has to bell the cat. I am a simple worker. But I want to see that BJP is out from this country politically", she said.