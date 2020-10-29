Samajwadi Party Fumes Over 'red-green' Tiles In Railway Toilet; Says Similar To Party Flag

Stirring another controversy ahead of the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday, slammed Railways after it had put 'red and green' tiles in the toilet at Gorakhpur's Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital. SP claimed that the tiles hurt its sentiments as the tile colours were similar to its party flag. Workers staged a protest demanding the reversal of the move and submitted a memorandum to Railway Additional General Manager.

SP fumes over railway's 'red -green' tiles

Gorakhpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) workers protest against the use of tiles of their party flag's colours in a toilet at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital. pic.twitter.com/XBrk80ju5r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2020

Railway swings into action

After the protest, SP claims that Railways has rectified its mistake, by painting white colour over the red-green tiles. Sharing photos of the painted tiles, the party said that such actions which hurt sentiments should not be repeated in the future. Several people had taken to Twitter, upset with the 'red-green' tiles, terming it 'anti-socialist'.

SP-BSP tussle

Samajwadi Party is currently embroiled in a bitter battle with its long-time rival Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) after six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides. Taking swift action, BSP Supremo Mayawati suspended seven of her party's rebel MLAs who had opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha. Mayawati also said that to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future MLC elections, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate.

The two parties come together to seal an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, burying their two-decade-long hostility. After the alliance, Mayawati decided to withdraw her case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 1995 infamous Lucknow guest house incident when Mayawati, who was addressing a meeting along with party MLAs, was attacked by SP leaders after which she along with the MLAs locked herself in the room. After the poll drubbing, both the parties called it quits.

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.