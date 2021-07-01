Samajwadi Party To Forge Alliance With Smaller Parties For UP Assembly Polls: Akhilesh

In a desperate bid to overthrow the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition Samajwadi Party has decided to forge alliances with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. Making the announcement on Thursday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of administrative failure and called on the people to vote for change.

“The BJP does not want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation,” the former chief minister said. “After the formation of the BJP government, they forgot their election manifesto,” he alleged. “In the Panchayat elections, BJP intervened administratively but lost. The District Magistrate has a free hand to change the result. People of UP want change and they will vote for change. Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with smaller parties,” Yadav said.

On Wednesday, the SP Supremo asserted that there will be a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 against the current "disruptive" and "negative" politics. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth".

"In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The SP chief has exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.

BJP trying to grab Zila Panchayat posts: Akhilesh

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling party of using fear and greed to grab the posts of chairpersons of the Zila and kshetra panchayats. Yadav said, "BJP is hell-bent on insulting the public and democracy. The public has defeated the BJP in the panchayat elections, and so the BJP now is indulging in 'dhaandli' (fraud) to regain its lost dignity.”

“It is using fear and greed, and dreaming to grab the posts of Zila panchayat chairpersons and kshetra panchayat chairpersons," it added.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP uses the administration in every district to register fake cases against SP candidates and threaten them. He also urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to intervene in this regard, and give directions for free and impartial elections, the statement said