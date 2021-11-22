Samajwadi Party Workers Celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd Birthday; PM Sends Greetings

On Monday, members from the Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a 'havan' and cut a cake at the office to commemorate the party's founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday. On this occasion, the workers also donated blood at Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top leaders on Monday extended wishes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Heartiest birthday greetings and best wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji. I wish him good health and long life."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। देश की राजनीति में उन्होंने अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। मैं उनके स्वस्थ एवं सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2021

Shivpal absent from Mulayam Yadav's b'day celebrations

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Samajwadi Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's 82nd birthday on Monday, his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav was notably missing from the festivities in Lucknow. While the PSPL chairman greeted his elder brother on Twitter, he was not visible on stage with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav. His absence alludes to his fruitless attempts to form a partnership with SP, which he has been pursuing for the previous two years. However, Mulayam's son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on November 3 that he will be teaming up with his Uncle for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on Mulayam's birthday. Shivpal Yadav, according to reports, held a separate celebration in Saifai, where he cut a cake and fed it to a poster of the SP supremo.

Know more about SP Supremo

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh. His family including Ramgopal Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, nephews Dharmendra and Akshaya Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, and grandnephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav are all politicians. In 1992, Mulayam formed the Samajwadi Party, which grew into a massive regional political force. Mulayam Singh Yadav served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister three times, from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. From 1996 until 1998, he was the defence minister of the United Front government.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty