Sambit Patra Condemns Stone Pelting At Pro-CAA Rally In Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Condemning the attack on the demonstrators who took out a pro-CAA rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga, BJP leader and official spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said that while stone pelting has completely stopped in Kashmir, there is an attempt to reignite the phenomenon across the country.

On Thursday a pro-CAA rally taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked brutally with stones by some miscreants. When the peaceful rally reached Amlatoli Chowk, stones were hurled at them after which around 50 people were left injured. Multiple vehicles and nearby houses and shops were also set on fire. Heavy police deployment was in place in the area, and multiple police personnel were also injured during the incident.

Jharkhand: Violence erupted yesterday in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens, was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli. pic.twitter.com/bOXXFV8dUt — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

'Stone pelting has stopped in Kashmir...'

Sambit Patra took to twitter to ask 'who are these people' who are engaging in stone pelting across the country. He also asked why such liberty was being taken to injure the ordinary citizens in Congress-led Jharkhand especially since it was a peaceful rally. He also compared the situation to Kashmir.

As of now Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than five people, has been imposed in the entire Lohardaga district following the violence that erupted. Schools have also been asked to remain shut for the next two days following the law and order situation in the state. "Curfew imposed in Lohardaga. Schools-colleges to remain closed for two days. After this, the decision will be taken as per the situation. Situation under control. Extra forces deployed," said Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan.

(With inputs from ANI)

