Congress' Dr. Singhvi Slams 'Azadi' Slogans At Anti-CAA Protests, Calls Them Secessionist

Politics

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Thursday, said that slogans 'Bharat mata se azadi' and 'Kashmir se azadi' have no place in an anti-CAA protest

Congress

Hitting out against anti-India slogans, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Thursday, said that slogans 'Bharat mata se azadi' and 'Kashmir se aazadi' have no place in an anti-CAA protest. He added that such slogans questioned the integrity of the nation and was weakening the movement against CAA. Several Congress leaders have taken part in the Shaheen Bagh and JNU protests where such slogans have been heard on a regular basis.

Mumbai Police files FIR against protester with 'Free Kashmir' placard at Gateway of India

Dr. Singhvi slams 'Azadi' slogans

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted in Mysuru during protests against attack on JNU students

'Free Kashmir' posters & graffiti

 After the 'masked mob attack' on JNU students on January 5, 'Free Kashmir' slogans and graffiti have been spotted at several anti-CAA protests. In Mumbai, a protestor was spotted with a 'free Kashmir' placard which caused the police to file an FIR against the protestor - Mahek Mirza. Mirza, later clarified that she was talking about the internet shutdown and not secession, which made the Mumbai police drop the case against her. Similarly, a Free Kashmir' poster was spotted University of Mysore campus while protesting against the JNU attack,  while graffiti of 'Free Kashmir' was spraypainted across a wall in Bengaluru's Church Street.

SHOCKING: Rhythmic 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' demand raised at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest

Shaheen Bagh protest

Shaheen Bagh  which has witnessed many such slogans first began protesting on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children started protesting at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the CAA and the NRC. While the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the protests inspite of claims that protestors have put barricades and heavy stones on the sides of the roads, the protests have continued with people still gathering and causing road blockages and traffic congestions. Inspite the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee called off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi'.

Shaheen Bagh organiser STUNG: Watch him reveal the plot to catch the western media's eye

