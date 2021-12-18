Sameer Wankhede's Sister Yasmeen Files Criminal Defamation Suit Against Nawab Malik

Another criminal defamation suit has been filed against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik by a family member of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In the fresh lawsuit, Sameer's sister, Yasmeen Wankhede, has accused Malik of making "false, defamatory and baseless" allegations against her family as a "counterblast for the arrest of his son-in-law" in a drug bust case.

"The said attempt was made with a malafide intention to pressurise the family, particularly Yasmeen's brother Sameer Wankhede to succumb to the high-handed political tactics. However, the said attempts made by the Accused to pressurise the Complainant's brother have failed miserably," the suit before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai's Andheri read.

Yasmeen accuses Malik of calling her 'lady don', posting fabricated chats with 'peddler'

Yasmeen, in her suit, has cited tweets wherein the Maharashtra minister reportedly made various defamatory and scandalous unfounded allegations against her family.

Talking about one such tweet, in which Malik had shared her image with Fletcher Patel with the caption - "Fletcher Patel seen in this picture with someone who he calls as 'my lady don'. Who is this 'lady don?" - Yasmeen said that Malik in the said tweet and various other tweets, had referred to her as 'lady don'.

Additionally, in her lawsuit, Yasmeen accused Malik of posting fabricated tweets about her. She was referring to a tweet uploaded by Nawab Malik wherein he embedded screenshots of her chats with a drug peddler, which Yasmeen said was fabricated.

'Ughai ka Dhanda in the Maldives': Malik captioned post with Yasmeen's picture

Sameer Wankhede's sister, Yasmeen, also talked about a tweet in which her pictures has been shared with the caption - "Ughai ka Dhanda in the Maldives" - in her lawsuit. As per the NCB officer's sister, the Maharashtra minister has clearly insinuated that during her visit to the Maldives, Yasmeen had indulged in extortion. Additionally, Yasmeen cited an interview in which Malik has claimed that she was somehow engaged in some business in Bollywood.

Notably, since the Mumbai cruise drug bust case in October 2021, Nawab Malik has launched several attacks against Sameer Wankhede and his family members, including his father Dnyandev Wankhede, his sister Yasmeen Wankhed and his wife Kranti Redkar.