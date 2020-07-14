Sanjay Jha Asks 'who Next' On Sachin Pilot's Fallout With Congress After Scindia

Shortly after Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister by the Congress party, Congress' ex-spokesperson Sanjay Jha put out a tweet asking people to wait and watch the space for the next person to have a fallout with the grand-old party. "First, Jyotiraditya Scindia. Now, Sachin Pilot. Who next? Watch this space!" tweeted Sanjay Jha.

During the political crisis in Rajasthan, the disgruntled Congress leader has been issuing statements supporting Pilot in the tussle between the old and young bridge of the Congress party. Yesterday Sanjay Jha put out a tweet supporting Sachin Pilot saying that the work he had done to completely shift the mandate of the 2018 elections in Rajasthan was a clear indicator of why he should have been the CM. Sharing the vast difference in the Assembly election results of 2013 and 2018, Sanjay Jha said, "One man slogged 5 years for it; Sachin. But who becomes CM?"

First, Jyotiraditya Scindia.



Now, Sachin Pilot.



Who next?



Watch this space! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

Once I was trolled by right-wingers. Now it is the Congress. Clearly I am doing something right.



😀 — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

Sachin Pilot sacked; issues first response

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Congress party sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet, after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

Issuing his first response to Gehlot's decision, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Pilot is said to hold a press briefing on July 15, at 10am.

