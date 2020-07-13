Sanjay Jha 'fully Backs Sachin Pilot'; Points Out Ashok Gehlot's Abysmal Loss In 2013

Voicing out against the Congress, its ex-spokesperson Sanjay Jha, on Monday pointed out to those blaming Sachin Pilot, to look at Congress' diminished Lok Sabha presence. Comparing 1984's scenario when Congress won 414 LS seats single-handedly with a 48.5% vote-share to 2020, Jha pointed out how Congress' vote share had reduced by nearly 60% to 19.52% but its seats had reduced by 87% to 52 seats. Jha has already resigned as All India Professionals’ Congress (Maharashtra) chief.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot herds 84 MLAs in resort; BTP pulls support

Jha backs Pilot

Moreover, Jha added that Pilot had toiled for 5 years to increase Congress' tally in Rajasthan from 21 seats in 2013 to 100 seats in 2018. He also stated that while Gehlot had reduced Congress to its lowest tally ever in 2013, he became CM again in 2018 inspite of Pilot's hard work. Currently, Gehlot's govt is grappling to maintain as only 84 MLAs are reportedly in support of Gehlot, while Pilot claims support of 30 MLAs.

1984: Congress: 48.5% vote share 414 Lok Sabha seats

BJP: 7.5% vote share 2 LS seats



2020 Congress: 19.52% vote share 52 LS seats

BJP: 37.6% vote share 303 seats



Those who are attacking #SachinPilot, read that. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 13, 2020

I fully back Sachin Pilot. Look at the facts:



Rajasthan 2013 Assembly elections; CM- Mr Gehlot.

Result: BJP- 163, Congress- 21 ( lowest ever)



Rajasthan 2018 Assembly Elections:

Result: BJP-73, Congress-100.



One man slogged 5 years for it; Sachin.



But who becomes the CM? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 13, 2020

Sanjay Jha resigns as AIPC Maharashtra chief after being sacked as Congress spokesperson

Jha sacked as Congress national spokesperson

On June 17, Congress party sacked Sanjay Jha as its national spokesperson just days after he wrote an article critical of the party. In an opinion article, Jha had criticised the Congress for making a 'false' claim that the party listens to its members and focusses on the revival of party, political strategy and leadership development. He had also slammed the party's denial to appoint a new party chief amid clamour for Rahul Gandhi to resume his post as AICC chief.

'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans raised by Pilot camp, posters put back up at party office

Current Rajasthan turmoil

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response to the FIR, Pilot arrived in Delhi with 22 MLAs on Saturday, seeking an audience with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership. Though both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have reportedly contacted Pilot to placate him, Pilot himself met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

Rajasthan crisis: Setback for CM Gehlot as BTP decides to abstain in a floor test scenario