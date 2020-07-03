Sanjay Jha Resigns As AIPC Maharashtra Chief After Being Sacked As Congress Spokesperson

In yet another jolt to Congress, former Spokesperson Sanjay Jha, on Friday has resigned from his post as All India Professionals’ Congress (Maharashtra) chief. He stated that his 'political outspokenness conflicts with his post'. Thanking Shashi Tharoor - founder of AIPC, he said that he was glad his signature AIPCInteractive brand was used by Congress. AIPC too has accepted his resignation, expressing regret at his resignation.

Sanjay Jha resigns as AIPC Maharashtra chief

I have submitted my resignation wef as President, AlPC, Maharashtra.



My political outspokenness conflicts with my official position. I am glad my signature #AIPCInteractive brand is being used by the Congress. :-)@ShashiTharoor is a delight to work with. Thanks all! — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 3, 2020

Jha sacked as Congress national spokesperson

On June 17, Congress party sacked Sanjay Jha as its national spokesperson just days after he wrote an article critical of the party. The party has appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as the National Media Panelist. Reacting to the issue, Jha slammed the Congress for 'drifting away' from democratic, liberal, tolerant and inclusive' nature, quoting former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jha criticises Congress

In an opinion article, Jha had criticised the Congress for making a 'false' claim that the party listens to its members and focusses on the revival of party, political strategy and leadership development. "I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," Jha had written. He had also said that 'much-celebrated A K Antony report submitted in 2014 has hardly been seen' by any of the members after the Lok Sabha loss.

He had also criticised Congress' 'extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence' inspite of two consecutive Lok Sabha defeats. Slamming that the Congress has not created an alternative white paper on governance for India, he said that the Modi government appeared clueless in even elementary governance ever since the pandemic. Inspite of Jha's cutting words against the Congress party, he had slammed the BJP's allegations against Congress' MOU with China's Communist Party, defending the decision, calling it a norm between political parties.

Congress' string of resignations

Since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the post, several Congress members have resigned from their posts. Rahul Gandhi's resignation triggered over 200 Congress leaders to resign from their party post 'in honour and respect of Rahul Gandhi' as stated in their resignation letters - including Congress Mumbai chief Milind Deora, Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia. While Scindia has since then jumped to BJP, toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, most others have remained as Congress members. Amid political turmoil, Congress dissolved all its 280 block committees in the Delhi and its Telangana block committee. After months of indecision, Congress finally went back to their safe option and named Sonia Gandhi as its interim chief.