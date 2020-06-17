Days After Criticising Congress, Sanjay Jha Sacked As Party National Spokesperson

The Congress party sacked Sanjay Jha as its national spokesperson with immediate effect on Wednesday just days after he wrote an article critical of the party. The party has appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as the National Media Panelist.

"Congress president has also approved that Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect," the party said in an official statement.

In his article, Jha had criticised the Congress for making a 'false' claim that the party listens to its members and focusses on the revival of party, political strategy and leadership development. "I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," Jha had written.

