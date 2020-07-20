Sanjay Jha Weighs In On Rahul Gandhi's Video, Reminds Him Of 'China's Hegemonic Intent'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's latest video on China's strategic game plan, suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Monday opined that there were three other factors apart from those mentioned by the former. While acknowledging that a weak India emboldens China, he differed from Gandhi who had singled out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for China's aggression. According to Jha, China's hegemonic intent, its post-COVID belligerence against countries like Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Japan and India's pro-US tilt were equally responsible for the situation at the LAC.

BJP slams Gandhi's video

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi repeated his claim that China had occupied Indian territory. Explaining the extent of China's expansionist vision, he contended that it wanted to damage the PM's 'fake strongman' image. Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was refraining from taking on China to safeguard his cultivated image. Terming this as a 'failed edition' of Gandhi's relaunch, BJP president JP Nadda noted that the video was weak on facts and strong on mudslinging.

He stressed that the attempt to politicise defence and foreign policy matters indicated the Gandhi dynasty's desperation to wash off their past mistakes of 1962. Nadda alleged that China had made "strategic investments" in the dynasty for years whereby India under Congress rule had given away a UNSC seat, lost a lot of land to China and so forth. He added that those seeking to destroy PM Modi would end up destroying their own party.

The India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Both sides have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings to resolve the situation. After the visit of PM Modi to Ladakh, there has been a lot of progress on disengagement at the LAC.

