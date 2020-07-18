Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt 'behaving Like Chamberlain' With China Over Rajnath's Remark

Reiterating that China has occupied Indian territories in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government saying it is "behaving like Chamberlain" on the issue which will further "embolden" Beijing. To put it in context, Gandhi is referring to the appeasement policy of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain while dealing with Nazi Germany's territorial ambitions in Europe in the 1930s.

On Twitter, Gandhi warned that India will "pay a huge price" because of the Centre's "cowardly actions" while sharing a clip of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent address to jawans near Pangong Tso's Lukung where he said he "cannot guarantee" whether talks between India and China will resolve the border dispute.

China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China.



India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions. pic.twitter.com/5ewIFvj5wy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2020

'Not even an inch of our land can be taken...'

Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed the Indian Army troops and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel near Lukung, where he boosted the morale of the forces and paid his respects to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes. Reaffirming the nation's resolve to maintain the sanctity of its borders, Singh said that while the result of the diplomatic and military level talks with China could not be guaranteed, he could assure that not even an inch of the country's land would be taken by any power in the world.

"Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," said Rajnath Singh.

Congress' repeated attacks

Congress has been continuously attacking the Modi government asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Rahul Gandhi even went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to Chinese aggression, making a series of attacks along these lines and accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the people of India. Even as questions have been raised on Congress for signing a suspicious MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and receiving funding from Chinese Embassy in the past, Congress has raised allegations of BJP-RSS having connections with Chinese Communist Party.

