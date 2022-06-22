Sanjay Raut Alleges 'attempts To Kidnap Shiv Sena MLAs' As MVA Govt's Crisis Deepens

As the political crisis deepens in Maharashtra over instability in the MVA govt, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut claimed that attempts are being made to kidnap his party MLAs.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Samana office, Sanjay Raut said, "No one can say what is happening tomorrow, the day after, or in the future. When such a situation emerges in many states, the Assembly is dissolved and the path of going for fresh elections is accepted. I expressed my opinion. I am going to Varsha (residence of Uddhav Thackeray). MVA is an alliance. Definitely, some of our MLAs are outside." He also expressed hope that Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs will come back to the party fold.

When such a situation forms in any state, Vidhan Sabha is dissolved. Attempts being made to kidnap MLAs & take them outside. You would've heard MLA Nitin Deshmukh, how was he thrashed, wrongfully hospitalised, teated & injected. He says it was an attempt to murder him:Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/eAfGHIleq2 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

'Attempts are made to kidnap MLAs': Raut

Raut claimed that attempts are being made to kidnap Shiv Sena MLAs. He further added that his party MLA Nitish Deshmukh was kidnapped, thrashed and was wrongfully hospitalised and injected.

"Attempts being made to kidnap MLAs and take them outside. Nitin Deshmukh, an MLA from Akola reached Nagpur and narrated his ordeal on how he was beaten, how he was wrongfully hospitalised and treated. He is claiming that there was a conspiracy to kill him," Raut told reporters. He also said that no decision will be taken until MLAs arrive in Mumbai.

Earlier, Raut had attempted to maintain a brave front and asserted that 'positive discussions' were being held with rebel Minister Eknath Shinde. However, he hinted at the possibility of power slipping from the ruling MVA's hands. "What will happen at most? Our government will go. But power will come again," he told reporters.

Shiv Sena warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

In a bid to survive the political instability that has erupted in the MVA government over unrest in Shiv Sena, the party has called for an emergency Legislative Party meeting on June 22 at 5 p.m. Issuing a whip, it has warned that any MLA who does not attend the meeting will be deemed to have voluntarily given up membership of the party and might face disqualification proceedings.

This comes following the meeting which was called by CM Uddhav Thackeray on June 21, where only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated. The meeting was called after Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde camped in Gujarat's Surat demanding their party supremo to break the MVA alliance and form a government with the BJP. It is pertinent to mention that Shinde and other dissidents moved to Assam's Guwahati from Surat on Wednesday.