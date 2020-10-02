Sena MP Sanjay Raut Condemns UP Cops' 'behaviour' With 'national Leader' Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, October 2, strongly condemned the behaviour of Uttar Pradesh police personnel with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was on the way to meet the rape victim's family in UP's Hathras. Raut said Rahul Gandhi is a 'national political leader' and nobody would support this kind of police behaviour with him. Raut further alleged that the Congress leader was caught by his collar and pushed to the ground by the police.

#WATCH Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says, "Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught & he was pushed to the ground, in a way it's gangrape of country's democracy." pic.twitter.com/qhcC8qLiqi — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Rahul Gandhi pushed down by UP police

Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders of the party had left Delhi on Thursday to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim. Their vehicle was stopped near the Yamuna Expressway by the police post which they began marching towards Hathras. Some police personnel allegedly pushed Rahul Gandhi during the scuffle and he fell on the ground.

Later, Rahul along with other leaders were detained by the UP police under Section 188 and brought back to the national capital. The Congress leader alleged that he was shoved and pushed to the ground by Uttar Pradesh police, while he was walking along the Expressway.

Section 144 imposed in Hathras district

The district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain peace after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras.

Hathras Gangrape horror

The 19-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

UP government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast-track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

Furthermore, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. The state government on Wednesday also announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family.

