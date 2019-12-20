Sanjay Raut Hails ACB's Clean Chit To Ajit Pawar In Irrigation Scam, Says 'He's Our Dy CM'

In a massive statement before the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Friday, confirmed that NCP's touted pick Ajit Pawar is their Deputy CM. He also hailed the ACB for giving a clean chit to Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam. This statement from the Sena MP comes after BJP 'rejected' the clean chit awarded to Ajit Pawar, claiming it will challenge it in court.

Sanjay Raut hails ACB clean chit

"NCP MLA Ajit Pawar getting clean chit is good. He will be our Deputy CM," said Raut. The Saamana editor-in-chief had previously too claimed that Pawar will be the NCP's pick for CM while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was in talks. He had also hailed Pawar for withdrawing support from the Fadnavis government, leading to its fall in 3 days.

Maharashtra: Expansion of Uddhav Thackeray's council of ministers likely before Christmas

ACB DGP's clean chit to Pawar

Earlier in the day, the Director-General of Police (DGP), ACB Parambir Singh filed an affidavit before Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, stating that it had not found any "criminal liability" against NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the multi-crore irrigation scam. Singh claimed in his affidavit that the bureau's inquiry found no involvement of Pawar in the alleged scam in the 12 projects undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC). The affidavit stated that the ACB probed 159 tenders in total, and registered FIR in 24 cases where irregularities were found, but no criminal liability was found by Pawar (respondent 7).

Fadnavis rejects clean chit to Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, hints at approaching court

On December 6, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit in the irrigation scam by ACB Nagpur. The affidavit was submitted by the ACB to the Bombay High Court on November 27, a day after both Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar tendered their resignation as CM and Deputy CM. The affidavit states that 'Chairman of VIDC (Ajit Pawar) can't be held responsible for acts of executing agencies, as there's no legal duty on his part '. Ajit Pawar is touted to be NCP's top pick for Deputy CM which will be decided upon after December 21.

Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Delhi police apprehends rioters, MHA issues CAA guidelines

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

After the conclusion of the Winter session in Nagpur, the Thackeray-led government's cabinet expansion is expected to take place before Christmas on December 24, according to a senior Congress leader. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. Remaining 10 ministers of the Sena, 11 from NCP and 8 from Congress are reportedly set to be sworn in on Dec 24.

MASSIVE: Ajit Pawar given clean chit by Maharashtra ACB in multi-crore irrigation scam