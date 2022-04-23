Sanjay Raut Warns Rana Couple 'not To Mess With Shiv Sena' Or 'will Be Buried 20 Ft Deep'

Amidst the furore over the arrest of independent leaders Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana in the wake of the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and former Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Saturday lashed out at the couple for announcing protest at CM Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshree residence. While speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut warned Ranas, not to 'mess' with Shiv Sena or they will be 'buried 20 feet deep'.

News agency ANI quoted Sanjay Raut saying, "I'd like to add that don't mess with Shiv Sena & 'Matoshree', you'll be buried 20ft deep. I'm saying this in front of the camera, don't test Shiv Sena's restraint."

Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, a high-voltage drama unfolded outside Amravati MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after she vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside CM Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'. Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house earlier in the day, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Instead of dispersing the mob of workers gathered outside the Rana residence with an ambulance for the 'Bunty-Babli' couple, the Mumbai Police arrested Navneet and Ravi Rana based on a complaint filed under Section 153A of the IPC by Shiv Sainiks. The BJP has come down heavily on their arrest and has slammed the state government for misusing its power.

Navneet Rana, in a video message released earlier in the day, lashed out at the Maharashtra administration for their 'misuse of power' as she went on to question why action was being taken against them when they had not even stepped outside their home. She said, "Today at our house, police forcibly entered. They issued a notice against us and respecting that notice, we have not stepped outside of the house. But still, they are registering an offence against us and the entire administration has invaded our home and are forcing us to go to the police station."

"I only have one question for Uddhav Thackeray. Following your notice, we have not stepped our foot outside the house, but I have never seen such misuse of power and hooliganism in Maharashtra. They are telling us to sit in the car and go to the police station. I request Devendra Fadnavis and Narayan Rane that this is happening with people's representatives in Maharashtra, help us. There would be no one to ask for justice if justice is denied to people like us," she added.