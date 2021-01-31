Satya Pal Malik Warns Centre Not To Suppress Farmers' Movement, Urges To 'engage In Talks'

As the farmers' agitation continues unabated despite the violence on Republic Day after the tractor rally, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday warned the Centre not to suppress their agitation but to listen to their concerns on the three agrarian laws.

Speaking with ANI on the issue, he said, "I would warn that suppressing any issue in the world is not a solution. By pressing, it goes down for some time, but then it emerges with an even bigger force."

"It is in the interest of the nation to find a speedy solution to this issue. I urge the government to listen to their concerns. Both sides should responsibly engage in talks," the Meghalaya Governor said.

"The way farmers have been lying outside for 60 days, their family members moving back and forth between Delhi and their homes, the household work is stopped. The farmers have no sense of surety. The government has its own compulsions, but the government's role is on top. The government has everything in its hands. It should solve this issue by showing greatness, and the issue of the farmers should be resolved keeping the interest of farming in mind," he stated.

Malik said he is confident that the violence perpetrated on Republic Day was not an act of the farmers. He was asked if he can act has a mediator between the Centre and the agitating farmers, to which he said, "the government would solve it by itself."

"On January 26, there were miscreants involved in violence. By and large farmers protest has been quiet that day. Farmers endured everything, they suffered, and they are not furious. I do not want to put them in that category. I will ask them to negotiate with intelligence with the government," he said.

PM Modi calls for dialogue with farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the Opposition parties to hold talks with the protesting farmers over the three Farm Laws, reiterating the Centre's offer to stay the reforms for 1.5 years. As per sources, addressing an all-party meeting, PM Modi stated that while the Centre and the Farm unions had not gotten to a consensus, the government was just a 'phone call away'.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has welcomed this statement by the PM and has requested the Centre to normalise the situation at Singhu border.

"We will talk to the government. We respect the PM and will come to a conclusion (on the issue). The government will tell the next date for talks," said Tikait.

(With ANI inputs)

