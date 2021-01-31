Amid Ongoing Farm Stir, AAP Min Writes To Punjab CM Demanding Police Security For Farmers

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been continuously suppressing the ongoing farmers' agitation movement on the Delhi borders, Aam Aadmi Party (APP) Punjab unit in-charge Raghav Chada on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, demanding him to deploy police security at protesting campsites to ensure the safety of the farmers. The police must provide protection to our farmer sisters and brothers so that no harm is done to them and they can continue the protest against the "black farm laws" in a peaceful manner, Raghav Chadha added.

Letter written by AAP's Raghav Chadha read, "This protection to the farmers is absolutely essential in the light of recent attacks on them by engineered and executed by goons from BJP. Please keep in mind that you are still for all intents and purposes the Chief Minister of State of Punjab. You have certain responsibilities towards your people; towards the annadaata of our nation, towards our farmer brothers and sisters."

Framers' Agitation: 'AAP writes to Punjab CM'

Urging the Punjab Chief Minister to take this entreaty from the Aam Admi Party as a matter of utmost priority, Raghav Chadha said, "Please understand that the BJP proposes to continue its attitude of intimidating any person who dares to raise a voice in opposition to the BJP." Pointing out the recent behaviour with the farmers, he said that they are at a "daily risk of being attacked by BJP goons".

Urging Capt. Amarinder Sinh to advise his party leaders to eschew lying in public and embarrassing themselves any further, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the excuses were given by Punjab's Congress party over protecting the agitating farmers only show Congress' intent to completely abdicate its duties towards Punjab farmers. Chada said that if AAP had been in power in Punjab, it would have already deployed Punjab Police, instead of spreading lies and betraying the farmers of the country.

Here's the letter written by AAP to Capt. Amarinder Singh

Farmers' protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi, breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police, leading to clashes with Delhi police. While police had to resort to teargas shells and lathicharge, they claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor was upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, who have been named in police's FIRs, have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

Centre-farmer talks stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

