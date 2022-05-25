Saumitra Khan Slams TMC Over Inducting Ex-BJP Leaders; Attacks Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee

Following the speculative statements made by former West Bengal BJP vice-president Arjun Singh who recently made a comeback to the Trinamool Congress, BJP MP Saumitra Khan while denying his reentry into the party has hit out at the ruling TMC stating that they have a culture of bringing back 'Rohingyas' and this is how they are sustaining in the government. Khan's remarks came in reference to the recent inductions of former BJP leaders into the TMC.

Speaking to ANI amid the recent speculations regarding his entry into the Trinamool Congress, Saumitra Khan further added that he and Anupam Hazra were the first ones to break out of TMC and now he will again think about it only when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee were out of the party.

His latest statements came just a day after he had cleared the speculations fueled by the Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and said that he shares good relations with many TMC MPs but will join the party only after Abhishek Banerjee leaves it.

Arjun Singh jumps ship from BJP to TMC

Notably, Saumitra Khan who is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur had earlier left the TMC following his differences with Abhishek Banerjee, who was also the then TMC youth wing president. On the other hand, Arjun Singh, who had earlier left TMC to join the BJP, came back to the Trinamool Congress and joined the party in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arjun Singh while speaking on his return asserted that many more people are eagerly waiting to come over to TMC further claiming that he is still in touch with another BJP MP Saumitra Khan but only time will speak about his next move.

"Many people are waiting to join the TMC (from the BJP). Just wait and see what happens," he told reporters.

Further while speaking about whether Saumitra Khan will be joining the party, Singh replied, "Saumitra is like my younger brother. I won't comment on it now. Do you want me to reveal everything today? Just wait and watch.”