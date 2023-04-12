Savarkar Kin Files Criminal Defamation Suit Against Rahul Gandhi: We've Been Hearing A Lot

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of the brothers of Hindutva icon Vinayak Savarkar has filed a criminal defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified from Lok Sabha after a conviction in another defamation case for a 'Modi surname' remark.

"Rahul Gandhi went to England last month and in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he, along with his 5-6 friends, was beating a Muslim person and Veer Savarkar enjoyed it. That remark is an insult because that incident is imaginary," Satyaki told ANI.

Today, I have filed a complaint for criminal defamation against Rahul Gandhi for his false allegations made in this speech against my grand father late Shri. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. @ABPNews @ZeeNews @News18India @aajtak @OpIndia_com pic.twitter.com/dUnzvWF9gP — Satyaki Savarkar (@SatyakiSavarkar) April 12, 2023

He added, "We have been hearing a lot from Rahul Gandhi and some of his followers about so-called petitions and pensions. Those were actually sustenance allowance and clemency petitions. We have reached the court."

During his recent visit to the United Kingdom, Gandhi claimed that Savarkar has written in his book about his friends and him beating up a Muslim man and feeling happy.

During his interaction with the Indian diaspora organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter, Gandhi said, "So if five people beat up a man and one person is experiencing happiness, then this is cowardice only. If you want to fight then go fight single-handedly."

Recently, Gandhi, after being disqualified over the 'Modi surname' remark again targeted Savarkar and said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis do not apologise to anyone."