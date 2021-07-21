SC Pulling Up Kerala Govt For Bakrid COVID Relaxation A Blow To Vijayan's Appeasement: BJP

The Supreme Court pulling up the Kerala government is a huge blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's appeasement politics, said Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief K Surendran. His statement came a day after Supreme Court slammed the Kerala government for relaxing COVID-19 protocols and allowing a three-day relaxation ahead of the Bakrid festival.

Kerala BJP Chief on relaxation of COVID-19 protocols

The Kerala state government's decision to relax COVID-19 norms before the Eid celebrations invited several criticisms, especially from the apex court. SC slammed the government for displaying a poor state of affairs. While speaking on the matter, BJP state chief K Surendran said, "It is a strong blow against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's appeasement politics. The COVID-19 test positivity rate is above 15 per cent and the government has failed to contain COVID in Kerala. It should not play with people's lives."

The Supreme Court's statement came after the Kerala Chief Minister announced the withdrawal of lockdown restrictions on June 17 and allowed a three-day relaxation in COVID-19 norms for Bakrid. The relaxations allowed several establishments to remain open from 18-20 July from 7 am to 8 pm in category A, B, and C areas following the state decision. The Supreme Court had asked the state government to file its response on an application against the relaxation. Also, had also remarked upon the government and said that it is a shocking state of affairs that the government has given in to the demands of traders in relaxing lockdown norms.

COVID-19 in Kerala

Kerala is one of the states with a high number of COVID-19 cases and has been recording fresh cases of infections every day. However, with the weekend lockdown, a massive crowd was witnessed on the weekdays. The state has a positivity rate of above 15% with a mortality rate below the national average. There are 126,398 active COVID-19 cases followed with only 34.26% of the population who are vaccinated. In this condition, relaxing lockdown norms will only add more cases and worsen the situation when the country is under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus.

(Source: With agency inputs)