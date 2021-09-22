Secular Kerala Doesn't Support Pala Bishop's 'Narcotic Jihad' Remark: Pinarayi Vijayan

Reacting to Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks on 'narcotic jihad' Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that such terms should not be coined as the Centre has already clarified to Parliament that there are no cases of Love Jihad in the state. The Chief Minister was speaking at a virtual inauguration ceremony of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) local committee office in Palakkad where he added that Pala Bishop who is making such statements should understand the facts first. Earlier in February the Centre, while speaking in Parliament had said that there is no case of 'love jihad' in Kerala.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan says our 'secular' party does not support Bishop's statements.

"I had earlier itself said that the remark of Pala Bishop was unfortunate. Those holding respected positions like him should have never used words like ' Narcotic Jihad'. Our secular society didn't support it. Nobody was willing to side with it baring a few with a vested interest," Kerala CM Vijayan was quoted saying.

Kerala CM defends cabinet, says 'govt taking steps to curb use of narcotics'

Highlighting that the issue of narcotics is just not in Kerala but the problem is being faced by society as a whole, the Chief Minister said his government is taking all steps to curb it.

"From the school level, we are taking steps to curb the use of narcotics. The government is taking very seriously how anti-social elements are using even students as careers. Strict actions are being taken. But none should coin words like 'Narcotic Jihad', " he said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan blames RSS for dividing society

Amidst slamming Pala Bishop for his statements, Kerala CM lashed out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and claimed that it is trying to communally divide the society by raising up such issues. 'Everyone should understand that Kerala always upheld secularism'. he added. Lastly, the Chief Minister talked about inter-religious dialogue held by religious leaders belonging to Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities and mentioned that the leaders opined how society in unity should go forward. 'Any attempts to destroy the secular fabric of Kerala will be strongly dealt with,' said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

(Inputs from ANI)