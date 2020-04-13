Tejasvi Surya 'agrees' With Rahul Gandhi's Warning On Foreign Takeovers, Cites Congress

BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter asked the government to closely monitor 'foreign interests' in Indian corporates amid the economic crisis. In his tweet, the former Congress President stated that since the economic slowdown had weakened Indian corporates, the government should not allow foreign interests to take them over.

"The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Agreeing with him, Tejasvi Surya drew parallelisms of how the'foreign takeover' of the Congress party had had a disastrous effect on the nation, seemingly pointing out to the Gandhi family's Italian lineage.

I agree with Sri Rahul Gandhi.



Foreign takeovers of our corporations must be viewed with caution.



We have already seen how the foreign takeover of the Congress Party has continued to have disastrous effect on the nation. https://t.co/GmOCbE9xYT — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 12, 2020

People's Bank of China buys 1% of HDFC Ltd.

Meanwhile, the fear of the COVID-19 virus has disrupted business supply chains across the world, with countries at the risk of a global recession. Amid this China, which has now recovered from the COVID-19 virus has started to expand business and buy their way into other companies. Recently, the People's Bank of China (PBoC), bought a 1% stake India's largest private lender - HDFC Ltd, an investment amounting to 1.75 crore shares. In times like these, it is even more so imperative to monitor foreign takeovers of Indian corporations with caution.

First originating from China's “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,247 lives worldwide as of April 13. India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 9152 with 308 deaths.

