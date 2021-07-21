Seers Throw Weight Behind CM Yediyurappa; Warn 'BJP Will Be Destroyed In Karnataka'

In a key development on Tuesday, seers from over 30 mutts called on Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru and extended their support to him. This comes amid speculation that he will be replaced as the CM on July 26. While Yediyurappa told the seers that he will accept the decision of the party high command, they affirmed that BJP is in power only because of the efforts of the former and his close associates.

Urging the BJP top brass to let him continue as the CM, Balehosur mutt's Dingaleshwar Swamy pointed out that it was Yediyurappa who formed the government by "bringing in" 17 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress besides handling the COVID-19 situation effectively. It is perceived that the political leaders of the Lingayat community which is BJP's main support base in the state are firmly against any change in guard. In the last few days, two Congress MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa and MB Patil have also expressed solidarity with Yediyurappa.

Warning the saffron party, Balehosur mutt's Dingaleshwar Swamy stated, "Earlier too they did not let him complete his term. Even now this pain is felt by one and all. If BS Yediyurappa is changed, then the BJP will be destroyed in the state. This is not being said only by us but it's the voice of the people as well". This was a reference to 2011 when the CM was asked to resign after being indicted by the Karnataka Lokayukta in connection with illegal mining in the state.

CM said that he isn't in a position to say much but will bow his head to whatever decision the High Command takes. But the concern of Mutt heads is that in this state if BJP is in power, it's because of the efforts of BS Yediyurappa & his close subordinates: Dingaleshwar Swamiji pic.twitter.com/c5CWfBmyj1 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Woes for Yediyurappa

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.