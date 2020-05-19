Sena Says Rahul Gandhi 'sharing Pain Of Migrants'; Hits Out At Yogi For 'double Standards'

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday in its mouthpiece Saamana has hit out at BJP and Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh for increasing the woes of migrants amid Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, it has praised former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi saying that he sat on roads with the migrants and shared their pain.

It has said that by banning the entry of migrants who are walking on foot, the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has shown that it is only good in making 'tall claims.' The mouthpiece further mocked BJP's stance on CAA, wherein the party had said that it will grant citizenship to suffering Hindus in the neighbouring countries. It said that while Yogi Adityanath's party talks about the sufferings of the Hindu population in the neighbouring countries, he is not even accepting his own population. Sena also lashed out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for speaking 'ill' about Rahul Gandhi.

Sena praised PM, HM

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena through its mouthpiece Saamana had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for conducting the MLC election in Maharashtra. However, it has launched a scathing attacking at former CM Devendra Fadnavis and other Maharashtra BJP leaders accusing them of playing politics even in times of Coronavirus crisis. The Sena has accused Fadnavis of trying to stall the MLC election and attempting to reinstate a President's rule in the State. It has gone on to accuse Fadnavis of 'dreaming' of the CM post and taunted at the incident of taking oath in the wee hours of the morning. Furthermore, Saamana stated that Maharashtra leaders should learn something from PM Modi and HM Amit Shah.

Maharashtra Covid19 tally

With 2,033 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, May 18, the State’s COVID-19 tally surged to 35,058. There are 25,392 active cases in the state. After 749 patients were discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 8,437. Meanwhile, 51 deaths- 23 from Mumbai, 8 each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, 3 from Jalgaon, 2 each from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur, and one each from Bhiwandi and Palghar were reported on Monday propelling the state’s death toll to 1,249. 35 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

