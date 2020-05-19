2,033 New COVID-19 Cases & 51 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra; Total Tally At 35,058

With 2,033 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, May 18, the State’s COVID-19 tally surged to 35,058. There are 25,392 active cases in the state. After 749 patients were discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 8,437.

Meanwhile, 51 deaths- 23 from Mumbai, 8 each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, 3 from Jalgaon, 2 each from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur, and one each from Bhiwandi and Palghar were reported on Monday propelling the state’s death toll to 1,249. 35 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

A total of 2,82,194 laboratory samples have been tested in the state so far. The Public Health Department of the Maharashtra government mentioned that Ahmednagar, Beed, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Nanded, and Sangli had been included among the districts where the ICMR shall conduct a community-based serosurvey. There are 1,681 active containment zones in Maharashtra currently.

Surveillance of 60.47 lakh people has been undertaken by 14,041 squads. While 3,66,242 individuals are in-home quarantine, 18,678 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

2033 more #COVID19 cases & 51 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 35058, including 25392 active cases and 1249 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/6TIUUUMZ2W — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Fadnavis demands dashboard of bed availability

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to create a dashboard for bed availability in Mumbai. Fadnavis stated that he had received multiple calls regarding people having to run from pillar to post as hospitals were not admitting them. He opined that such a dashboard should be publicly accessible so that individuals can get accurate information pertaining to treatment based on the availability of beds.

I appeal the State Government to immediately make a dashboard showing the availability of hospital beds in Mumbai for the patients to check availability and reach hospital for treatment as per availability & avoid running from pillar to post.#CoronaInMaharashtra #Dashboard pic.twitter.com/haTJWWrvrm — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 18, 2020

