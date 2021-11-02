Sena Terms PM Modi 'irresponsible' For Roaming At G-20 Summit Mask-less Amid COVID Spread

Commenting on PM Modi's G-20 summit tour and the meetings happening on the sidelines, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, took potshots at the Prime Minister. Pointing that the PM had lowered his guard against COVID-19, Saamana claimed that it was irresponsible of the PM to be interacting with other global leaders sans mask. PM Modi attended the G-20 Summit in Rome and is now attending the COP-26 summit in Glasgow.

Shiv Sena: "Modi lowered his guard"

Focusing on the picturesque photo op of the global leaders tossing coins into Rome's iconic Trevi fountain, Sena wondered what PM Modi had wished for. It added that as the Trevi fountain was believed to grant wishes, many blindly tossed coins into it seeking their heart's desire. Comparing that blind faith to the recent celebration of 100 crore COVID jabs, Sena claimed that PM Modi may have wished for a COVID-free India, as most of the nation was celebrating now.

PM Modi's G-20 & COP-26 summit

In his two-day visit to Italy, PM Modi addressed the Global Economy and Global Health Session where he highlighted the importance of India's recent feat of crossing 1 billion jabs - making 1/6th of humanity immune to COVID-19. Urging WHO to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest, he promised that India will produce 5 billion doses for the world next year. He also backed the 15% corporate tax backed by most G-20 leaders, aiming to implement the rules in 2023. PM Modi also held bilateral discussions with Italian PM Mario Draghi, European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He also held an hour-long meeting with Pope Francis and extended an invitation to visit India - which he (Pope) has accepted.

Later, he attended the G-20 summit in which the G20 countries which together emit nearly 80 percent of carbon emissions, formally agreed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. India has also obtained a commitment from G20 members for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. PM Modi was spotted having cordial meetings, exchanging hugs with top leaders like US President Joe Bide, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At Glasgow, where PM Modi attended the COP-26 summit, he presented a five-point 'amrit tatva' from India on climate change, terming the commitment as 'panchamrit'. Setting a 2030 deadline, the promises include - fulfilling 50% energy demand by renewable energy, non-fossil fuel capacity of 500 GW, cutting down carbon emission by 1 billion tonne, reducing carbon intensity by 45% and net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. PM Modi is set to return to Delhi this evening.