Senior BJP Leaders Hold Meeting With Top Party Brass In Delhi Ahead Of 2022 UP Polls

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and other national leaders of the ruling party held a meeting with senior leaders of the state along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sources informed that the core committee of the state BJP unit held the prolonged conclave at the party headquarters.

Senior BJP leaders meet ahead of 2022 UP polls

Sources informed that the three-and-a-half hour-long meet amongst senior leaders is said to have focused on devising a strategy for the UP General Assembly polls scheduled for early next year. Notably, the meeting was attended by Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP in-charge of 2022 UP polls, national vice-president of the party Radha Mohan Singh, both the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary of state BJP Sunil Bansal, amongst others, the sources said.

BJP gears up for 2022 UP Polls

As the polls are set to commence in early 2022, BJP demarcated Uttar Pradesh into regions and three top leaders are assigned two areas each for the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for Braj and West, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been assigned Awadh and Kashi. JP Nadda has been given Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities for election in-charge. For the co-in charge, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, Shobha Karandlaje, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey have been appointed.

On Monday, JP Nadda reached Gorakhpur wherein he visited the BJP's Booth President convention. While speaking at the convention, the party's national president had said, "BJP runs on cultural nationalism and democratic values. We should be proud that we are part of a party that has democracy as its core."