Senior Congress leaders should inform Rahul Gandhi about Fisheries Ministry, says RK Singh

After Rahul Gandhi once again stirred a row with his statement over the Fisheries Ministry while addressing a rally in Kolllam's Thangassery beach in Kerala on Wednesday, Union Power Minister and former top bureaucrat R K Singh said that Rahul Gandhi has no information regarding the ministries and it is the responsibility of the senior Congress leaders to make him aware so that such incidents can be avoided. Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed fishermen as the 'farmers of the sea' while addressing a gathering in Puducherry and claimed that they did not have representation at the Centre, provoking a response in mock Italian from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh.

'Senior Congress leaders should inform Rahul Gandhi'

RK Singh, Minister of State for Power, said, "It seems that no one has given information on fisheries ministry to him and he does not know about it. It is important that senior leaders of the Congress Party should make him understand so that he doesn't make such statements. The party leader should correct him that the government of India has already a fisheries ministry and Giriraj Singh is Cabinet Minister and Ministry is doing a lot of developmental work. He (Rahul Gandhi) had said the same thing in the past in Puducherry after which Giriraj Singh Ji said that a Fisheries Ministry already exists."

RK Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Arrah constituency, condemned Rahul Gandhi for stating that the 'voters of Kerala are different from North India'. Singh asserted, "Rahul Gandhi is talking about North and South, but if you do not work in any Constituency then you will be defeated. This is what happened to you in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh). You did not work, that's why the public voted out. Even if you do not work in Kerala the public will vote out."

Rahul Gandhi claimed that fishermen had no representation at the Centre

Singh further added that the Congress leader lost the Lok Sabha election from the constituency where he had received a victory for three terms because he hadn't done any work. Union Minister stated, "You think that if you keep winning from one constituency to another constituency, then it is not going to last long. You have to work; having been MP three times in a Constituency you lost the election because you did not do any developmental work. Do not divide people into North and South. People (of Kerala) are from India and if you do not work, then you will be voted out from here also."

The Wayanad MP was previously schooled by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Giriraj Singh that there already existed a Ministry to address the issues of the fishermen. Congress leader, while he was touring Puducherry, claimed that there were conflicts between the rich and poor fishermen and said that he wished to provide a fair chance to the fishermen who struggled in the seas.

(with inputs from ANI)

