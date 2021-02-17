'Fisherman The Farmer Of The Sea': Rahul Gandhi Wants Dept of Fisheries; It Already Exists

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed fishermen as the 'farmers of the sea' while addressing a gathering in Puducherry on Wednesday and claimed that they did not have representation at the Centre. The ex-Congress chief arrived in Puducherry amid trouble mounting for the Narayananswamy-led government - with a spur of resignations from the grand old party forcing it on the brink of losing majority.

Speaking to the fishermen on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that there was no ministry to address the grievances of the farmers of the sea and called for a department to be set up in Delhi - just like how farmers had their own department. The Department of Fisheries operates under the Animal Husbandry ministry - Giriraj Singh is its minister.

The Congress leader claimed that there were conflicts between the rich and poor fishermen and said that he wished to provide a fair chance to the fishermen who struggled in the seas. Striking a parallel between farmers and fishermen, Rahul Gandhi said that support has to be provided to the latter similar to how the former was aided in India. Further, Rahul Gandhi said that support to fishermen can be ensured by making sure they have pension, safety equipment, insurance and updated equipment.

Congress on verge of losing majority in Puducherry

A day after the Congress government in Puducherry lost its majority with another ruling party legislator resigning on Tuesday, reducing the numbers of the party-led alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28, 14 Opposition leaders (BJP+ AIADMK+ All-India NR Congress) visited the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The Opposition members submitted a letter to the Lieutenant-Governor and Secretary in charge demanding a floor test in the assembly and said that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who has been given the additional charge of Puducherry is aware of the development. The resignation by John Kumar, who became the fourth legislator to quit the assembly since last month, reduced the numbers of the Congress-DMK alliance to 14 in the assembly with an effective strength of 28, prompting calls by the opposition for the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The strength of the Congress in the assembly has decreased to ten including the Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The simple majority in the assembly with the reduced strength is 15 and the opposition also has 14 MLAs in the 33-member House. The party position in the assembly as of Tuesday: Congress (10), DMK (3), All-India NR Congress (7), AIADMK (4), BJP (3)(all nominated and have voting rights) and one independent. Four Congress MLAs have resigned while one member had been disqualified, as per news agency PTI. The Congress collapse comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for four days over the next fortnight.

