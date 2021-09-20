Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic Visits Raj Ghat To Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

Nikola Selakovic, Serbian Foreign Minister, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Monday. Selakovic is in India for two days. Later today, he will meet with Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs. Nikola Selakovic had met with Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar the day before and had productive discussions with him. Both ministers agreed to continue working together on economic issues. On Sunday, Selakovic landed in New Delhi. At Hyderabad House, Serbian Foreign Minister Selakovic met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways to improve bilateral relations. On Monday, Selakovic will give a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi's Sapru House.

Jaishankar sent out a tweet, "Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selaković. Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics. Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side."

"Taking a strong, traditional friendship forward"

"Welcome FM of Serbia Nikola Selaković to India. Taking a strong, traditional friendship forward," said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

In November 2020, Selakovic met with then India's Ambassador to Serbia, Subrata Bhattacharjee, who presented the Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister with a congratulatory message on behalf of Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on the occasion of Selakovic's elevation to the office of foreign minister.

Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and National Flag

Serbia, last Wednesday, commemorated a newly established holiday, the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and National Flag, by flying Serbian flags in public buildings and encouraging Serbs worldwide to fly the flag in their windows. After Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced in August 2020, this is the second year that it has been observed. According to Balkan Insight, the Serbian Defense Ministry and Army held a demonstration of weaponry and military equipment in Usce Park in Belgrade. Vucic was joined by Defence Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic and Army Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic. Citizens in several municipalities of the RS had placed flags on their houses or in windows, according to the Republika Srpska public broadcaster, Radio Television of Republika Srpska.

