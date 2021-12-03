In a big setback for the Goa Forward Party (GFP) ahead of the state assembly election, MLA from Saligao, Jayesh Salgaonkar resigned from the party late on Thursday night. Following his resignation, Salgaonkar is set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday afternoon. He is joining the saffron party on the assurance of getting a ticket to contest the upcoming polls from Saligao.

Jayesh Salgaonkar submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar late at night on Thursday. Salgaonkar's resignation comes two days after GFP President Vijai Sardesai formally announced the party's alliance with Congress for the upcoming elections in the coastal state. Sardesai and two other MLAs had met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in Goa on November 30.

Vijai Sardesai attacks BJP as Jayesh Salgaonkar quits GFP

After Salgaonkar's resignation, Vijai Sardesai fumed at the former MLA and alleged that he was 'flirting with the BJP'. Moreover, he also called Jayesh Salgaonkar a 'loose tooth' that 'fell off at night'. In addition, Sardesai has also alleged that the BJP is 'desperate' and rattled as the GFP has allied with the grand old party. He further alleged that ímmoral and unethical acts took place.

"The ‘loose tooth’ who has been flirting with the Goa BJP has fallen off at night! The desperation of Pramod Sawant & his party cronies, shaken by our unity with INC, to deny Goans a future at any cost is now apparent. Immoral & unethical acts have taken place.FOR SURE!" tweeted Vijai Sardesai

With Salgaonkar's resignation, the strength of the 40-member Goa assembly has come down to 38 while the GFP's strength in the House has been reduced to two from three. Earlier, Congress MLA and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro also jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) as it is also set to contest the polls for the first time in the state. Meanwhile, the differences between Salgaonkar and the GFP party came to light when the ex-MLA was unavailable during the announcement of the alliance. After that, he was also issued a show-cause notice after he did not refute BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate statement alleging that the Saligao MLA was on his way to the BJP.

GFP announces alliance with Congress

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) has forged an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming assembly elections. The decision was announced by GFP President Vijay Sardesai who also asserted that the alliance will defeat the incumbent BJP government in Goa led by Pramod Sawant. The GFP-Congress alliance has portrayed itself as 'Team Goa'.

Taking to Twitter, Sardesai had remarked that he met with the grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi. He stated that both parties will 'fight resolutely, wholeheartedly and unitedly' to defeat the BJP government in the coastal state. Slamming the BJP, Sardesai has avered that continuation of 'Goa under BJP rule is an impossibility.' In addition, he also said that the GFP-Congress alliance will be working for the 'second liberation of Goa'.

Met Shri @RahulGandhi along with my colleagues @prasadgaonkr13 and @vinod_palyekar. We agreed to fight resolutely, wholeheartedly and unitedly on behalf of the people of #Goa to end the utterly corrupt, incompetent and undemocratic reign of @BJP4Goa #ChalYaFuddem! pic.twitter.com/E1hZ1QYjic — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) November 30, 2021

However, seat-sharing between the two parties is not finalised yet, informed Sardesai. He also continued to attack the BJP and alleged that the saffron party had 'betrayed' him. Vijai Sardesai hit out at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and added that he has no experience, unlike former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who ran the government with an alliance.